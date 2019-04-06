Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for NOLA DENNIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NOLA JOY DENNIS

Notice Condolences

NOLA JOY DENNIS Notice
DENNIS NOLA JOY Late of Summit Care

Nursing Home

Formerly of

Waratah West

Passed peacefullly

31st March 2019

Aged 90 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Les Dennis. Much loved mother and mother-in-law, grandma of 10, great-grandma of 22 and great-great grandma of 2 and friend to many.



Family and friends of Nola are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Thursday 11th April 2019, service commencing at 12.00pm.



Forever In Our Hearts



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.