|
|
DENNIS NOLA JOY Late of Summit Care
Nursing Home
Formerly of
Waratah West
Passed peacefullly
31st March 2019
Aged 90 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Les Dennis. Much loved mother and mother-in-law, grandma of 10, great-grandma of 22 and great-great grandma of 2 and friend to many.
Family and friends of Nola are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Thursday 11th April 2019, service commencing at 12.00pm.
Forever In Our Hearts
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 6, 2019