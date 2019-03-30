Home
MINER NORAH MALVINA Late of Charlestown Aged 93 Years Dearly loved wife of John. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Correen, and Cecily. Loving Nanna of Grace and Bridget. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Wilkins and Miner families. In accordance with Norah's earnest and often expressed wish, a private family service was held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please see further editions of the Newcastle Herald or call Meighans Funerals for details. May She Rest In Peace



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
