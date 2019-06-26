Home
Norma BOOTH

Norma BOOTH Notice
BOOTH Norma Passed away

peacefully

20th June 2019

Late of The Whiddon

Group Belmont

Formerly of Elermore

Vale and Earlwood



Aged 91 Years



Dear wife of Donald (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Garry and Carol. Loved grandmother of Grant and Cherie. Great grandmother of Makayla, Lachlan, Tahlia, Olive and Lola. Adored sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



Forever in our Hearts,

Always Remembered



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of NORMA's life this FRIDAY 28th June 2019 in the David Lloyd chapel, 599 Pacific Highway Belmont commencing 12pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 26, 2019
