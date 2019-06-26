|
|
BOOTH Norma Passed away
peacefully
20th June 2019
Late of The Whiddon
Group Belmont
Formerly of Elermore
Vale and Earlwood
Aged 91 Years
Dear wife of Donald (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Garry and Carol. Loved grandmother of Grant and Cherie. Great grandmother of Makayla, Lachlan, Tahlia, Olive and Lola. Adored sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Forever in our Hearts,
Always Remembered
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of NORMA's life this FRIDAY 28th June 2019 in the David Lloyd chapel, 599 Pacific Highway Belmont commencing 12pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 26, 2019