BROADHEAD (nee Norgard) NORMA Late of

Hawkins Village

Passed away

peacefully

18th June 2019

Aged 85 years



Dearly loved wife of Chas (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jan and Con, Phillip, Jeff (dec'd), Leslie (dec'd) and Darren. Loving nana, gran-nan and great-great-grannan.



Family and friends of Norma are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Wednesday 26th June 2019 service commencing at 12pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019
