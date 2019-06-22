|
BROADHEAD (nee Norgard) NORMA Late of
Hawkins Village
Passed away
peacefully
18th June 2019
Aged 85 years
Dearly loved wife of Chas (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jan and Con, Phillip, Jeff (dec'd), Leslie (dec'd) and Darren. Loving nana, gran-nan and great-great-grannan.
Family and friends of Norma are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Wednesday 26th June 2019 service commencing at 12pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019