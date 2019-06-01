Home
NORMA ELIZABETH WRIGHT

WRIGHT (nee Purnell) NORMA ELIZABETH

Late of Elermore Vale,

Formerly of Guildford

Passed away peacefully

With loving family by her side

25th May 2019

Aged 80 years



Dearly loved wife of the late John Wright. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Leonie, Steven and Kaelene. Loving Nanna of Reece, Brodie, Darcy, Kye, and Charlotte. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



The Family and Friends of NORMA are advised that her Funeral was held privately in accordance with her wishes.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 1, 2019
