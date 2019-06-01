|
|
WRIGHT (nee Purnell) NORMA ELIZABETH
Late of Elermore Vale,
Formerly of Guildford
Passed away peacefully
With loving family by her side
25th May 2019
Aged 80 years
Dearly loved wife of the late John Wright. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Leonie, Steven and Kaelene. Loving Nanna of Reece, Brodie, Darcy, Kye, and Charlotte. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
The Family and Friends of NORMA are advised that her Funeral was held privately in accordance with her wishes.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 1, 2019