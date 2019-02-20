|
|
LE LEU Norma Jean 18th January 2019
Late of Maitland
Dearly loved wife of Peter. Loving mother of Christopher, John, Lisa and Lorelle. Adored grandmother of Sophie, Matthew, Renae, Henry, Oliver, Blake, Abbey, Stephanie and Aaron.
Aged 88 Years
Family and friends are invited to attend the celebration of Norma's life this Friday 22nd February 2019 commencing 11:00am in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive Beresfield 2322.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 20, 2019