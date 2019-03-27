|
|
DOYLE (Nee: Flanagan) Norma Maureen Late of Cardiff
Passed unexpectedly
21st March, 2019
Aged 77 Years
Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor 'Tubby' Doyle. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sharon & Greg, Kellie & Nino, Murray & Nicky. Loved and adored Grandma, Great Grandma, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and cousin.
The family and friends of Norma are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Tuesday 2nd April, 2019 service commencing at 10am.
'Together Again'
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019