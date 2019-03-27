Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma DOYLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Maureen DOYLE

Notice Condolences

Norma Maureen DOYLE Notice
DOYLE (Nee: Flanagan) Norma Maureen Late of Cardiff

Passed unexpectedly

21st March, 2019

Aged 77 Years



Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor 'Tubby' Doyle. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sharon & Greg, Kellie & Nino, Murray & Nicky. Loved and adored Grandma, Great Grandma, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and cousin.



The family and friends of Norma are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Tuesday 2nd April, 2019 service commencing at 10am.



'Together Again'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.