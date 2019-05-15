Home
PARTRIDGE Norma "Joyce" Passed away peacefully 12.05.2019 Aged 91 Years Late of Cessnock Formerly of Spion Kop Beloved wife of OWEN (dec,d). Loving mother to TONY, PHILLIP, MICHAEL and ROBYN. Much loved grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Family and Friends of JOYCE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Uniting Church, cnr of Cooper and Cumberland Sts., Cessnock this FRIDAY, 17.05.2019 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Father Riley's Youth off The Streets can be left at the Church. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 15, 2019
