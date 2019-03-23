|
BARGWANNA Norman James Better known as "Norm" Passed away 19 th March 2019 Aged 96 years Late of Cobar A funeral service for Norm will be held at the Uniting Church, Barton Street, Cobar on Tuesday, 26th March 2019 commencing at 10.30am. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers donations to the Lilliane Brady Village can be left at the service with the Funeral Directors. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Walsh Funerals Pty Ltd - (02) 6832 1251
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 23, 2019