NORMAN ERNEST MASTERS

NORMAN ERNEST MASTERS Notice
MASTERS NORMAN ERNEST Late of Belmont

Formerly of

Kotara South

Passed peacefully

10th May 2019

Aged 96 years



Dearly loved husband of Irene. Much loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Heather, Colin and Louise, Helen and Graham Adams. Loving pop to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Family and friends of Norm are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) this Friday 17th May 2019 service commencing at 3pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 15, 2019
