Ornella GRACH

Ornella GRACH Notice
GRACH ORNELLA Late of Waratah Aged 91 Years Dearly beloved wife of Mario (dec). Much loved mother of Peter and Mario. Loving sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Simcich and Grach families and good friend to many. Relatives and friends of Ornella are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Platt Street Waratah, this Thursday morning 4th July 2019, Funeral Mass commencing at 11am, then proceeding to the Sandgate Cemetery . May She Rest In Peace



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 2, 2019
