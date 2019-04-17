Home
PAMELA JOAN WELLHAM

Notice Condolences

PAMELA JOAN WELLHAM Notice
WELLHAM PAMELA JOAN 'nee Cutts'

Late of

Fennell Bay

Passed surrounded

by her loving family

15th April 2019

Aged 86 years



Dearly loved wife of Donald (dec'd). Cherished mother of Kenneth, Noel, Vicki, Peter and loved mother-in-law, nanna and nanna-Pam to all her great grand-children. Loved and missed by all their families.



Family and friends of Pam are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend tomorrow Thursday 18th April 2019, service commencing at 12pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
