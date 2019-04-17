|
|
WELLHAM PAMELA JOAN 'nee Cutts'
Late of
Fennell Bay
Passed surrounded
by her loving family
15th April 2019
Aged 86 years
Dearly loved wife of Donald (dec'd). Cherished mother of Kenneth, Noel, Vicki, Peter and loved mother-in-law, nanna and nanna-Pam to all her great grand-children. Loved and missed by all their families.
Family and friends of Pam are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend tomorrow Thursday 18th April 2019, service commencing at 12pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 17, 2019