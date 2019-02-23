|
|
LAUGHLIN (nee Tindall) PAMELA
Late of Adamstown
Passed away peacefully
with loving family by her side
18th February 2019
Aged 65 years
Dearly loved partner of Sean O'Hare. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tim and Deanna. Loving Grandma of Ruby-Rose, and Kai. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Carol and Barry, Denise and Kevin, Vicki (dec'd) and loving aunty of their families.
The family and friends of PAM are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 26th February 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cardiovascular Research Program at H.M.R.I may be made at the Service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 23, 2019