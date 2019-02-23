Home
Resources
More Obituaries for PAMELA LAUGHLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAMELA LAUGHLIN

Notice Condolences

PAMELA LAUGHLIN Notice
LAUGHLIN (nee Tindall) PAMELA

Late of Adamstown

Passed away peacefully

with loving family by her side

18th February 2019

Aged 65 years



Dearly loved partner of Sean O'Hare. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tim and Deanna. Loving Grandma of Ruby-Rose, and Kai. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Carol and Barry, Denise and Kevin, Vicki (dec'd) and loving aunty of their families.



The family and friends of PAM are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 26th February 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cardiovascular Research Program at H.M.R.I may be made at the Service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.