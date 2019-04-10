|
|
PLATT PAMELA
Aged 76 Years
of Ashtonfield
Beloved wife of KEITH, loving mother and mother in law of KATIE and SHANE, Grandma of LARA, LEWIS and KIRRA. Loving sister, sister in law and aunt of LYNNE and PETE SMITH, MATTHEW, RACHAEL (UK) and the PLATT family (UK).
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St James Anglican Church, Tank St, Morpeth on FRIDAY, 12th April, 2019 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer's Australia may be left at the church.
To be in keeping with Pam's personality her family encourage attendees to wear bright clothing.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 10, 2019