ZAHOROJKO Paraska 'Pam'

Late of Elermore Vale

Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family

6th May, 2019

Aged 94 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Jozef Zahorojko. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael (dec'd) and Linda, Stan (dec'd) & Donna. Loved and adored grandmother 'Baba', and great grandmother of their families. Cherished sister, sister-in-law and aunt of her family. Sadly missed by The Late Susan Zahorojko.



The family and friends of Pam are warmly invited to attend Her Funeral to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 17th May, 2019 service commencing at 12noon. A burial service will follow at Sandgate Cemetery, commencing at 2pm.



'Together Again'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 11, 2019
