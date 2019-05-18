|
|
BAYER (nee: Reti) Patricia Cecelia Late of Mayfield
Formerly of
Warkworth and
Huntly NZ
Passed peacefully
15th May 2019
Aged 70 Years
Dearly loved wife of Colin. Much loved mother to Selwyn and Cassandra. Loving grandmother to Robert, Tiffani, Sharna, Liam, and Taylah.
In Memory of Patricia, family has requested that guests wear something Red.
The family and friends of Patricia are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend, this Thursday 23rd May, 2019 service commencing at 12noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019