Patricia Cecelia BAYER

Patricia Cecelia BAYER Notice
BAYER (nee: Reti) Patricia Cecelia Late of Mayfield

Formerly of

Warkworth and

Huntly NZ

Passed peacefully

15th May 2019

Aged 70 Years



Dearly loved wife of Colin. Much loved mother to Selwyn and Cassandra. Loving grandmother to Robert, Tiffani, Sharna, Liam, and Taylah.



In Memory of Patricia, family has requested that guests wear something Red.



The family and friends of Patricia are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend, this Thursday 23rd May, 2019 service commencing at 12noon.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019
