Home
Services
Meighan Funerals
128 Lambton Road
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2299
4952 3099
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia FITZGERALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia FITZGERALD

Notice Condolences

Patricia FITZGERALD Notice
FITZGERALD (ENGEL) nee LITTLE PATRICIA MARY Late of Newcastle Aged 91 Years Dearly loved wife of Wal (dec). Much loved mother of Christine Engel. Loving nana of Merc (Matthew) and Abi, Simon and Madeleine, Nathan and Alex, Jamaica, Gabrielle, Reuben, Miette and Aidee. Beloved aunt, friend and good neighbour to many. Relatives and friends of Patricia are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Hamilton this Friday morning 5th April 2019, Requiem Mass commencing at 9.30am, then proceeding to the Sandgate Lawn Cemetery. Always In Our Hearts



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.