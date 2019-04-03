|
FITZGERALD (ENGEL) nee LITTLE PATRICIA MARY Late of Newcastle Aged 91 Years Dearly loved wife of Wal (dec). Much loved mother of Christine Engel. Loving nana of Merc (Matthew) and Abi, Simon and Madeleine, Nathan and Alex, Jamaica, Gabrielle, Reuben, Miette and Aidee. Beloved aunt, friend and good neighbour to many. Relatives and friends of Patricia are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Hamilton this Friday morning 5th April 2019, Requiem Mass commencing at 9.30am, then proceeding to the Sandgate Lawn Cemetery. Always In Our Hearts
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 3, 2019