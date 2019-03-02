Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA HARRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA HARRISON

Notice Condolences

PATRICIA HARRISON Notice
HARRISON (nee Fahey) PATRICIA

Late of New Lambton

Passed away 23rd February 2019

Aged 89 years



Dearly loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother to Sally Dawson, Nick, Natika and Kamden, Tim, Qiu and Kirby, Michael and Paige. Long and loving association with the Grabau family, Michelle Oberdorf and Leanne Priestley.



The family and friends of PAT are advised that her funeral took place privately in accordance with her wishes.



'WILL BE GREATLY MISSED

AND NEVER FORGOTTEN'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.