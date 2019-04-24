Home
Services
Meighan Funerals
128 Lambton Road
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2299
4952 3099
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia HERBERTSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia HERBERTSON

Notice Condolences

Patricia HERBERTSON Notice
HERBERTSON PATRICIA Late of Hillside Aged Care Mt Hutton Formerly of Swansea Aged 89 Years Dearly loved wife of Douglas (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Monika, Michael and Sue, Carmel and Peter, Peter, Gerard and Virginia. Loving grandma and great grandma to their families. Relatives and friends of Patricia are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Bayview Street Warners Bay this Friday afternoon 26th April 2019, Funeral Service commencing at 1.30pm. A private cremation will follow. May She Rest In Peace



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.