HERBERTSON PATRICIA Late of Hillside Aged Care Mt Hutton Formerly of Swansea Aged 89 Years Dearly loved wife of Douglas (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Monika, Michael and Sue, Carmel and Peter, Peter, Gerard and Virginia. Loving grandma and great grandma to their families. Relatives and friends of Patricia are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Bayview Street Warners Bay this Friday afternoon 26th April 2019, Funeral Service commencing at 1.30pm. A private cremation will follow. May She Rest In Peace
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 24, 2019