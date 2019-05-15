|
IRVING Patricia June "Trish" Passed away peacefully 11.05.2019 Aged 84 Years Late of Pelaw Main Beloved wife of "BUCK" (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to VICKI, JIMMY and GAE, DEBRA and BRIAN (dec'd). Much loved grandmother and great grandmother to their FAMILIES. A loved member of the BARTLETT and IRVING FAMILIES. Family and Friends of TRISH are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. Paul's Anglican Church Lang St., Kurri Kurri TOMORROW THURSDAY,16.5.2019 at 11:30am. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 15, 2019