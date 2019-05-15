Home
Services
David Lloyd Funerals
599 Pacific Highway
Belmont, New South Wales 2280
(02) 4945 9022
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia GREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Kay "Kay" GREEN

Notice Condolences

Patricia Kay "Kay" GREEN Notice
GREEN Patricia Kay "Kay" Passed away

peacefully

8th May 2019

Late of Windale

Aged 75 Years



Loving mother and mother-in-law of Kim and Graham, Robert and Ellen, Shane and Anne-Marie, Jamie. Adored nan and great nan. Loved sister of Gordon (dec), Kevin (dec), Allan (dec), Jeanette, Narelle and Peter. A dear friend to Maree.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of KAY's Life this FRIDAY 17th May 2019 in the chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road Ryhope commencing 10am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices