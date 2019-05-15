|
|
GREEN Patricia Kay "Kay" Passed away
peacefully
8th May 2019
Late of Windale
Aged 75 Years
Loving mother and mother-in-law of Kim and Graham, Robert and Ellen, Shane and Anne-Marie, Jamie. Adored nan and great nan. Loved sister of Gordon (dec), Kevin (dec), Allan (dec), Jeanette, Narelle and Peter. A dear friend to Maree.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of KAY's Life this FRIDAY 17th May 2019 in the chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road Ryhope commencing 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 15, 2019