Patricia PRITCHARD

Patricia PRITCHARD Notice
PRITCHARD Patricia Grace Passed away 19.02.2019 Aged 95 years Late of Hawks Nest Beloved wife of RANDLE. Loving mother and mother-in-law to ELIZABETH and BILL, JOHN and JESS, HELEN and ANDREW, IAN and FIONA. Much loved grandmother to JENNIFER, PETER, TIM, GEORGINA and WILLIAM, and loving great grandmother to GRACE and MICAH. Family and Friends of PATRICIA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. Andrew's Anglican Church, Tea Gardens this THURSDAY, 28.02.2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Bush Aid Society may be left at the service. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone 4987 2101 www.lancebootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
