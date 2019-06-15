Home
PATRICIA ROSE MARTIN

Notice

PATRICIA ROSE MARTIN Notice
MARTIN PATRICIA ROSE Late of Waratah

Aged 89 Years



Dearly loved wife of Don(dec'd). Much loved mother and mother in law of Paul, Lyn and Graeme, and Andrew. Adored Nanna to their families. She will be sadly missed by her extended family.



Relatives and friends of PATRICIA are invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at the James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St, Broadmeadow on THURSDAY 20th June 2019 commencing at 11.30am. A private cremation will follow this service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019
