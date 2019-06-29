|
BLYTON PATRICK JOSEPH "PAT" Late of Blacksmiths Aged 88 Years Dearly loved husband of Aileen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Christine, Lynette and Brian, Tony and Robyn, Patricia and Mark, Edwina and Brian, Katrina and Greg. Loving Pop and great Pop to their families and good friend to many. Relatives and friends of Pat are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Northcote Avenue, Swansea this Wednesday morning 3rd July 2019 Funeral Mass commencing at 10.30am. A private interment will follow at Belmont Cemetery. "Forever In Our Hearts"
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 29, 2019