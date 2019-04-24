Home
Patrick Neville HINDS


HINDS Patrick Neville Late of Tea Gardens

Formerly of

Warners Bay

Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family

20th April, 2019

Aged 66 Years



Dearly loved husband of Lyndall. Much loved father and father-in-law of Chad & Sam, Jessica & Rob. Loved and adored 'Poppy-Pat' of Micky, Lochie, Jayden, Tanika, Ariana, and Lewis. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family, good mate to many.



The family and friends of Patrick are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Friday 26th April, 2019, service commencing at 10am.



'Dearly Loved,

Forever Missed'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
