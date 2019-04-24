|
HINDS Patrick Neville Late of Tea Gardens
Formerly of
Warners Bay
Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family
20th April, 2019
Aged 66 Years
Dearly loved husband of Lyndall. Much loved father and father-in-law of Chad & Sam, Jessica & Rob. Loved and adored 'Poppy-Pat' of Micky, Lochie, Jayden, Tanika, Ariana, and Lewis. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family, good mate to many.
The family and friends of Patrick are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Friday 26th April, 2019, service commencing at 10am.
'Dearly Loved,
Forever Missed'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 24, 2019