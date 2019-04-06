|
|
HUGHES PAUL ANTHONY 'Black'
Aged 67 years
of Raymond Terrace
Much loved son of FRANK (dec) and JOAN, loved brother, brother in law and uncle of BARRY and PAT, ALAN and JO, DENNIS and JENNY, MARK and JULIE, STEPHEN, BRENDAN and SARAH and their families and a loved member of the HUGHES and BOWEN families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to Requiem Mass to be celebrated at St Brigid's Catholic Church, William Street, Raymond Terrace on TUESDAY 9th April, 2019 at 11am. Thence for burial at Raymond Terrace Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019