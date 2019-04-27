|
|
LAWLOR PAUL DAVID ANDREW Passed away 20th April 2019
Late of Newcastle
Aged 67 Years
Dearly loved father of Daniel and Joshua. Loved Poppy of Benjamin Paul and Caitlin. Much loved brother of Patrick. Dearest friend of Elaine. Sadly missed by his family and friends.
Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of PAUL'S Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St, Broadmeadow on WEDNESDAY 1st May 2019 at 2:30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 27, 2019