HANSSEN Paul 14th February 2019
Late of Merewether, formerly of Islington.
Dearly loved partner of Julie. Much loved son of Arne and Elaine (dec). Loving father of April, Kah-shan and Taylah-Belle. Grandfather of Declan and Savannah. Loved brother of Sharee and Jamie. Special uncle. Will be sadly missed by all their families.
Aged 51 years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Paul's life this Thursday 28th February 2019 commencing 10.00am in the North Chapel at Newcastle Memorial Park , 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield.
In memory of Paul and his love of hawaiian shirts, it would be appreciated if you could wear one on the day.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 23, 2019