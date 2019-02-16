Home
James Murray Funeral Directors
PAUL JOHN O'NEILL

PAUL JOHN O'NEILL Notice
O'NEILL PAUL JOHN Late of Broadmeadow

Passed away peacefully 12.2.2019

Aged 61 Years



Beloved husband of Kath. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Emma and Alex, Kate and Nick. Adored Poppy Paul of Flynn, Freya and August. Much loved son of Flo and Terry(dec'd). Loved brother of Stephen, Sharon and Alison and uncle to their families.



Relatives and friends of PAUL are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St, Broadmeadow on TUESDAY 19th February 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Mark Hughes Foundation at this service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
