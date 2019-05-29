Home
PAUL LESLIE KAVANAGH

PAUL LESLIE KAVANAGH Notice
KAVANAGH PAUL LESLIE Passed away peacefully

27th May 2019

Late of New Lambton

Aged 77 Years



Dearly loved husband of Keryl. Much loved father and father-in-law of Dermod and Gabbie, Morgan and Nadine. Loving grandpa of Finley, Bryn and Rory. Loved brother of Austin and David.



Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at Hunter Wetlands Centre, 1 Wetlands Place Shortland this FRIDAY 31st May 2019 at 10:00am.



In lieu of flowers Donations to Parkinson's Research and Newcastle Parkinson's Choir may be made at the service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 29, 2019
