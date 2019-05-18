Home
Paul William KINNEAR

KINNEAR Paul William Late of Eleebana

Passed peacefully

9th May 2019

Aged 76 years



Dearly loved and cherished husband of Jennifer. Much loved father-in-law of Lachlan and Megan. Adored and proud Grandad to Harry, Annika, Seamus and Freya. Treasured and much loved brother and brother-in-law of Lesley, Gael and Ron, Alison and Neville, Bronwyn and Steve, and a much loved uncle to their families.



The family and friends of Paul are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Wednesday 22nd May, 2019, service commencing at 12pm.



A wonderful man



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019
