KINNEAR Paul William Late of Eleebana
Passed peacefully
9th May 2019
Aged 76 years
Dearly loved and cherished husband of Jennifer. Much loved father-in-law of Lachlan and Megan. Adored and proud Grandad to Harry, Annika, Seamus and Freya. Treasured and much loved brother and brother-in-law of Lesley, Gael and Ron, Alison and Neville, Bronwyn and Steve, and a much loved uncle to their families.
The family and friends of Paul are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Wednesday 22nd May, 2019, service commencing at 12pm.
A wonderful man
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019