SULLIVAN PAULINE ELIZABETH
Late of Merewether
Passed away peacefully
With grace and dignity
Surrounded by her loving family
14th March 2019
Aged 86 years
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Wendy, Terrie and Bruce, Lyn and Graeme, and Ken. Loving Nana of all her grandchildren and GG of all her great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
The Family and Friends of PAULINE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Friday 29th March 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.
In lieu of flowers
Please wear bright and happy colours
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 20, 2019