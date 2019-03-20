Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for PAULINE SULLIVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAULINE ELIZABETH SULLIVAN

Notice Condolences

PAULINE ELIZABETH SULLIVAN Notice
SULLIVAN PAULINE ELIZABETH

Late of Merewether

Passed away peacefully

With grace and dignity

Surrounded by her loving family

14th March 2019

Aged 86 years



Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Wendy, Terrie and Bruce, Lyn and Graeme, and Ken. Loving Nana of all her grandchildren and GG of all her great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



The Family and Friends of PAULINE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Friday 29th March 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.



In lieu of flowers

Please wear bright and happy colours



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.