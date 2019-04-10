Home
Services
Fry Bros
97 New England Highway
Maitland, New South Wales
(02) 4933 6155
Resources
More Obituaries for PAULINE CLEMENTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAULINE MARY CLEMENTS

Notice Condolences

PAULINE MARY CLEMENTS Notice
CLEMENTS PAULINE MARY Aged 91 years

Late of Paterson

Much loved wife of ERIC (dec), mother of CAROL, GARRY, HELEN and LES. Cherished Nanna of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much loved member of the BROWN and CLEMENTS families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Paul's Anglican Church, Duke St, Paterson on FRIDAY 12th April 2019 at 11.00am.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Australia may be left at the church.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices