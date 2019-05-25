Home
Pauline WARLAND

Notice Condolences

Pauline WARLAND Notice
WARLAND Pauline Late of

Raymond Terrace

Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family

20th May, 2019

Aged 64 Years



Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark & Kasey. Loved and adored Nan of Emily, and Koby. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Merylyn and Graeme, Margaret & Geoffrey, Steven and Suzanne, proud aunt of their families.



The family and friends of Pauline are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 28th May, 2019 service commencing at 9.30am.



'She Lived For

Her Family'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 25, 2019
