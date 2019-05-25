|
|
WARLAND Pauline Late of
Raymond Terrace
Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family
20th May, 2019
Aged 64 Years
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark & Kasey. Loved and adored Nan of Emily, and Koby. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Merylyn and Graeme, Margaret & Geoffrey, Steven and Suzanne, proud aunt of their families.
The family and friends of Pauline are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 28th May, 2019 service commencing at 9.30am.
'She Lived For
Her Family'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 25, 2019