GRACEK Pavao Late of Georgetown
Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family
21st March, 2019
Aged 76 Years
Dearly loved husband of Evica. Much loved father & father-in-law of Darko, Alen & Sam. Proud Grandpa of Lucus, Jayke, Mitchell, and Isabelle. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family.
The family and friends of Pavao are warmly invited to attend His Funeral to be held in the Croation Catholic Church, 17 Bryant St, Tighes Hill this Thursday 4th April, 2019. Funeral Mass for the repose of His soul commencing at 10am. A burial will immediately follow at Wallsend Cemetery.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019