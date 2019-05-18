Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Resources
More Obituaries for PEGGY KERR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PEGGY McMASTER KERR

Notice Condolences

PEGGY McMASTER KERR Notice
KERR PEGGY McMASTER 'Peggy K'

Late of

Opal Macquarie Place

Cameron Park

Formally of

Charlestown

North Lambton

Aged 91 Years



Beloved wife of George Kerr (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Dianne, John and Lindy. Loving grandmother of Nathan, Melissa, Natalie and Anthony.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of PEGGY'S Life on TUESDAY 21st May 2019 at Scots Kirk Presbyterian Church, Tudor Street Hamilton, commencing at 11.00am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.