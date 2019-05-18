|
KERR PEGGY McMASTER 'Peggy K'
Late of
Opal Macquarie Place
Cameron Park
Formally of
Charlestown
North Lambton
Aged 91 Years
Beloved wife of George Kerr (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Dianne, John and Lindy. Loving grandmother of Nathan, Melissa, Natalie and Anthony.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of PEGGY'S Life on TUESDAY 21st May 2019 at Scots Kirk Presbyterian Church, Tudor Street Hamilton, commencing at 11.00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019