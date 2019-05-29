|
|
ARNOLD PERCY GEORGE Passed away peacefully on
26th May 2019
Late of Summit Care
Wallsend
Formerly of Mayfield
Aged 80 years
Loved brother of Carol and Elsie. Loving uncle to Jason and Anthony. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends.
Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of PERCY'S Life on FRIDAY, 31st May 2019 to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street Broadmeadow commencing at 11:30am. A private cremation to follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 29, 2019