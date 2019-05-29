Home
PERCY GEORGE ARNOLD

PERCY GEORGE ARNOLD Notice
ARNOLD PERCY GEORGE Passed away peacefully on

26th May 2019

Late of Summit Care

Wallsend

Formerly of Mayfield

Aged 80 years



Loved brother of Carol and Elsie. Loving uncle to Jason and Anthony. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends.



Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of PERCY'S Life on FRIDAY, 31st May 2019 to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street Broadmeadow commencing at 11:30am. A private cremation to follow.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 29, 2019
