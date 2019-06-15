Home
Services
Peter Fry Funerals
1A Victoria Road
Bolwarra, New South Wales 2320
4930 1441
Resources
More Obituaries for Petar DEMIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Petar DEMIR

Notice Condolences

Petar DEMIR Notice
DEMIR PETAR "SPIRO" Aged 70 years Of Maryland Dearly loved husband of Ljubinka, father, father in-law and pa of Mato and Michelle, David and Terri, Andrew and Laura and families. Fond brother in-law of Robert and Barbara Zdravkovic. Petar's family invite you to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated at the Croatian Catholic Chapel of St. Joseph, Bryant St Tighes Hill, on Tuesday 18th June 2019 at 11 o'clock. A private cremation will follow.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.