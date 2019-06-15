|
DEMIR PETAR "SPIRO" Aged 70 years Of Maryland Dearly loved husband of Ljubinka, father, father in-law and pa of Mato and Michelle, David and Terri, Andrew and Laura and families. Fond brother in-law of Robert and Barbara Zdravkovic. Petar's family invite you to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated at the Croatian Catholic Chapel of St. Joseph, Bryant St Tighes Hill, on Tuesday 18th June 2019 at 11 o'clock. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019