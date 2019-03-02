|
|
MADDEN Peter Andrew Late of The Junction
Formerly Anna Bay
Passed suddenly
21st February, 2019
Aged 46 Years
Loved father and father-in-law of Nicholas & Ashlee, and Samuel. Adored Poppy of Jaxson, Lilo, and Kealana. Loved son of Frances and Paul (dec'd), step-son of Barry. Cherished brother of David, Ruth, and Chrisso, uncle to their families.
The family and friends of Peter are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield this Tuesday 5th March, 2019 service commencing at 10am.
In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Peter, donations to 'Crohns Disease' may be made at the service.
'Live Life,
Ride Long'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 2, 2019