MCCURDY Peter Andrew Late of Charlestown
Passed away suddenly in Canada
25th February, 2019
Aged 46 Years
Founder of
Productivity Development Solutions
Dearly loved husband of Kerrie. Cherished father of Jack and Isabelle. Much loved son of Ross and Kay. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Sandra and Rob, Julie and Jonathan. Loved member of the McCurdy and Goodwin families.
The Relatives and Friends of Peter are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont, this Wednesday 13th March, 2019. Service commencing at 10am. A private interment will follow, family only attending.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service can be left at the service in Peter's memory.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 9, 2019