|
|
BEALE PETER Late of Valentine
Passed away peacefully
With loving family by his side
17th May 2019
Aged 95 years
Beloved husband of Shirley (dec'd). Much loved father of David, Philip, Tom, and Juliet. Loving grandfather of Emma, Tim, Hugh, Alexander, Greta, Louisa, Daisy, Llewy, and Olli.
Family and Friends are warmly invited to a Service to celebrate PETER'S life at The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) on Friday 24th May 2019, commencing at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to The Climate Council (www.climatecouncil.org.au) may be made at the Service and PETER asked that everyone 'Keeps The Marbles Rolling'.
PETER'S family wish to extend their thanks and deep appreciation to the nurses, doctors and other Allied Health Staff at Newcastle Private Hospital for their wonderful care and attention during PETER'S last days.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 22, 2019