Home
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER BEALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER BEALE

Notice Condolences

PETER BEALE Notice
BEALE PETER Late of Valentine

Passed away peacefully

With loving family by his side

17th May 2019

Aged 95 years



Beloved husband of Shirley (dec'd). Much loved father of David, Philip, Tom, and Juliet. Loving grandfather of Emma, Tim, Hugh, Alexander, Greta, Louisa, Daisy, Llewy, and Olli.



Family and Friends are warmly invited to a Service to celebrate PETER'S life at The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) on Friday 24th May 2019, commencing at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to The Climate Council (www.climatecouncil.org.au) may be made at the Service and PETER asked that everyone 'Keeps The Marbles Rolling'.



PETER'S family wish to extend their thanks and deep appreciation to the nurses, doctors and other Allied Health Staff at Newcastle Private Hospital for their wonderful care and attention during PETER'S last days.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.