VIAL Peter Edwin 23rd May 2019
Aged 81 years
Of Stockton
Dearly loved husband of Anna. Much loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Linda, John and Toni. Loving grandad of Lilli, Gabriel, Ruby, Molly, and Shaun. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to the Vial family.
Family and Friends are invited to attend PETER's Funeral Liturgy to be held in St Peter-in-Chains Catholic Church, Dunbar Street, Stockton on WEDNESDAY 29th May 2019 at 10.30am. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 25, 2019