Meighan Funerals
128 Lambton Road
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2299
4952 3099
PETER GEOFFREY HILL

PETER GEOFFREY HILL Notice
HILL PETER GEOFFREY Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family 13th June 2019

Late of Macquarie Hills

Aged 73 Years



Dearly beolved husband of HILTRUD. Much loved father and father in law of CATHERINE and MARK, PETER and SUE. Loving pop of TEGAN, SIMON, JORDAN, JACKSON, TAYHA, JONATHON, and VICTORIA. Loved great pop of CARTER and DAISY. Brother, brother in law and uncle of his family.



The Relatives and Friends of PETER are invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Bayview St, Warners Bay this WEDNESDAY 19th June 2019 at 10.30am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019
