MARLIN PETER WILLIAM Late of Glebe Road Group Home Aged 64 Years Dearly loved son of Bernard and Amy Marlin (both dec). Much loved brother of Robert and Vicki (dec) and brother-in-law and uncle to their families. Longtime housemate and friend to all the members of the Glebe Rd Group Home. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Peter's life to be held in the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield this Friday morning 17th May 2019 at 11am. Forever In Our Hearts MEIGHANS FUNERALS Locally owned 02 4952 3099
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 11, 2019
