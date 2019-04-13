Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Peter McFarlane SMYTH

Peter McFarlane SMYTH Notice
SMYTH Peter McFarlane Late of Wallsend

Passed away

10th April, 2019

Aged 75 Years



Dearly loved husband of Lorraine. Loving father and father-in-law of Kelly, Shane, Todd (dec'd), Brooke and their partners. Much loved grandad of Mitchell, Tahlia, Cooper, Chloe, Mayla, Darcy, Tayn, and Egan. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The family and friends of Peter are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend, this Wednesday 17th April, 2019. Service commencing at 2:30pm.



Meeting up with his mate off 'The Point'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
