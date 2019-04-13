|
|
SMYTH Peter McFarlane Late of Wallsend
Passed away
10th April, 2019
Aged 75 Years
Dearly loved husband of Lorraine. Loving father and father-in-law of Kelly, Shane, Todd (dec'd), Brooke and their partners. Much loved grandad of Mitchell, Tahlia, Cooper, Chloe, Mayla, Darcy, Tayn, and Egan. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The family and friends of Peter are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend, this Wednesday 17th April, 2019. Service commencing at 2:30pm.
Meeting up with his mate off 'The Point'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019