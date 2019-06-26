Home
PETER MILLIKEN

PETER MILLIKEN Notice
MILLIKEN PETER Aged 69 years

of Medowie

formerly of Toronto

Much loved husband of PAM. Loved father and father in law of STEVE, CRAIG and KRIS. Adored Pop of SAMMI, HARRISON, MADDISON, KEVIN, LOUISE, KATELIN, DIANA and great grandfather of ALYSSIA-ROSE. Much loved member of the MILLIKEN and RADCLIFFE families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of PETER's life in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield on FRIDAY 28th June 2019 at 1.00pm.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation may be left at the Chapel.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 26, 2019
