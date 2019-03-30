Home
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Peter PAGE

PAGE Peter Passed away 27-03-2019 Aged 66 Years Late of Weston Dear brother and brother-in-law to FLORENCE (dec'd) and RICHARD, WILLIAM (dec'd) and BERYL, PATRICK (dec'd), BARBARA (dec'd), NORMAN and LEE, ARTHUR and TERRIE. A much loved uncle, great uncle and friend. Relatives and Friends of PETER are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Auditorium of Kurri Kurri Golf Club, Clift St., Heddon Greta this WEDNESDAY, 03-04-2019 at 11.00am; thence for interment in the Kurri Kurri Cemetery. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
