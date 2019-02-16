Home
Peter Paul KARLO

Notice Condolences

Peter Paul KARLO Notice
KARLO Peter Paul Of Edgeworth

Aged 74 years



Dearly loved partner of Fay (dec'd). Loving step-father and pop to Fay's family. Loving son of Felicity and Eugene (dec'd). Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Walter and Jenny, Gabrielle (Christine) and John, and uncle of Ben.



Family and Friends are invited to attend PETER's Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Road, Ryhope on FRIDAY 22nd February 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the Lawn Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
