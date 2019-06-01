Home
PETER PRINGLE BURNETT

BURNETT PETER PRINGLE Passed away peacefully on

30th May 2019

Late of

Broadmeadow

Aged 86 Years



Beloved husband of Margaret (dec'd). Loving father and father in law of Wendy and David, Wayne and Jo, Trudy and Mr Teddy. Loving Poppy Pete to his four grandchildren. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends.



Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of PETER'S Life on FRIDAY, 7th June 2019 to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street Broadmeadow commencing at 1:00pm. A private cremation to follow.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from June 1 to June 5, 2019
