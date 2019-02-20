|
RADOLL Peter Charles Passed away at the Mercy Nursing Home, Singleton 18th February 2019 aged 84 years Dearly loved husband of June, loved father and father-in-law to Wayne and Angela, Pop to Joshua and Ashley, old Pop to Leo, a much loved step-father to Trevor, Kevin, Graeme, Terry, Gail, Ian, Anne and Vicki, step father-in-law and pop to their families. Family and friends of Pete are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in the Chapel of St Patrick's Crematorium, Nulkaba, Friday 22nd February 2019 commencing at 10am followed by private cremation. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 20, 2019